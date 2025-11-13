IAF’s Su-30 MKI, Rafale in France for bilateral air exercise

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, to participate in the bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force from November 16–25, an official said on Thursday.

“Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF and Rafale fighters of the FASF will engage in a simulated combat environment, showcasing the prowess and professionalism of both Air Forces,” said the IAF official on X with the caption Exercise #Garuda25.

The exercise will further enhance interoperability, foster exchange of best practices, and strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, he said.

In 2022, the joint air exercise Ex Garuda VII between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) witnessed combined flying by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of IAF, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and the Chief of the Air Staff of FASF, General Stéphane Mille.

While the CAS flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter, the FASF Chief flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter. Both participated in the exercise as part of a combined training mission, which was flown from Air Force Station Jodhpur.

Ex Garuda VII was also the first occasion for the LCA Tejas and LCH Prachand to participate in any international exercise.

That Exercise included four FASF Rafale fighters and one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.

Apart from the LCA and LCH, the IAF contingent consisted of Su-30 MKI, Rafale and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as Mi-17 helicopters. The IAF contingent also included Combat Enabling Assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS, AEW&C and Garud Special Forces.

An official said that Ex Garuda provides the unique opportunity for both Air Forces to learn and imbibe the best practices of each other during operations.

He also highlighted the growing interoperability between both air forces, which has been developing with each successive edition of the exercise, a regular bilateral exercise since 2003.

India and France carry out three biennial training exercises, namely, Exercise GARUDA with the Indian Air Force, Exercise VARUNA with the Indian Navy and Exercise SHAKTI with the Indian Army.

