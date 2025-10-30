IAF to showcase aerial prowess over Brahmaputra as part of 93rd anniversary celebrations

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to enthrall the people of the Northeast with a grand aerial display over the majestic Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat here early next month, as part of the celebrations marking the 93rd anniversary of the IAF, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that preparations for the mega event are in full swing, with participating aircraft and display teams already arriving in Guwahati to carry out rehearsals and coordination activities ahead of the much-anticipated showcase.

He said that the flying display will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 5 and 6, and again on November 8 and 9, from both the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra.

The event will offer citizens a rare opportunity to witness a breathtaking aerial spectacle featuring a diverse range of aircraft — including the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the Rafale, and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) — along with other frontline platforms of the IAF.

This year’s Air Force Day celebrations carry the theme “Infallible, Impervious and Precise – अचूक, अभेद्य व सटीक,” symbolising the IAF’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and precision in every mission, the spokesperson said.

He added that the event will pay tribute to the glorious legacy of the Indian Air Force while inspiring the youth of the region to pursue careers in the IAF and contribute to the nation’s growth and security.

The IAF Flying Display–2025 is expected to draw significant public attention from across the Northeastern states.

The Northeast region of India comprises eight states.

The states are -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, which was officially included as the eighth state of the Northeast in 2002.

Lt Col Rawat said that further details regarding viewing arrangements, traffic advisories, and access routes will be shared closer to the event through official IAF social media handles and local media platforms.

--IANS

sc/pgh