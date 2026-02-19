IAF Surya Kiran, Sarang teams interact with Jaipur youth ahead of air show

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) The Indian Air Force’s ambassador teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, interacted with the youth of Jaipur on Thursday, inspiring them to serve the nation with discipline, dedication, and excellence.

Read More

The interactive programme was held at the Bhagwat Singh Mehta Auditorium of the Harischandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA).

The event was attended by NCC cadets, students from various schools, and hearing- and speech-impaired students.

During the session, team members shared insights into career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, the rigorous training process, and the importance of teamwork, discipline, and commitment in military aviation. They also informed attendees about the grand air show scheduled along the Jal Mahal embankment on February 20 and 22.

The pilots described the upcoming air show as a memorable opportunity for Jaipur residents to witness the courage, precision, and operational excellence of the Indian Air Force firsthand.

They encouraged students to consider careers in the armed forces and highlighted the pride and honour associated with serving the nation.

Established in 1996, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is Asia’s only nine-aircraft aerobatic display team and ranks among the world’s elite aerial display units. Flying the distinctive red-and-white BAE Systems Hawk Mk 132 jets, the team performs complex aerobatic manoeuvres such as loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying, and the popular “DNA” formation, demonstrating exceptional flying skill and coordination.

With more than 800 demonstrations to its credit, the team has showcased the professionalism and operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in countries including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The team comprises 14 pilots and is led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a seasoned Su-30 MKI pilot, with Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh serving as the deputy leader.

A dedicated team of pilots, engineers, and technical officers ensures the precision, safety, and flawless execution of their complex aerial formations.

Notably, three team pilots -- Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisht, and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh -- hail from Jaipur, adding special significance to the team’s visit to the city.

Recently, indigenous smoke pods developed at the Air Force’s 11 Base Repair Depot in Nashik were integrated into the aircraft, enabling vibrant tricolour displays in the sky and symbolising India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and aviation technology.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team is also internationally acclaimed for its colourful helicopter formations and synchronised aerial manoeuvres.

Since its first international performance at the Asian Aerospace Show in Singapore in 2004, the team has conducted more than 1,200 demonstrations across over 390 venues worldwide, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s aviation capabilities.

The team operates the indigenously developed HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This all-weather, multi-role helicopter represents India’s growing strength in indigenous aerospace engineering and defence production.

Following practice sessions until February 20, a spectacular formation of five helicopters from the Sarang team will perform aerial displays over Jal Mahal on February 22, offering a major attraction for residents and visitors.

The shared motto of both teams, “Sadvait Shrestha,” reflects the values of excellence, discipline, professionalism, and patriotism upheld by the Indian Air Force.

The interaction not only motivated and inspired the youth but also offered them a deeper understanding of the dedication, courage, and technical expertise required to serve in the Indian Air Force. Jaipur’s skies are set to resonate with pride, enthusiasm, and patriotic fervour during the air show scheduled on February 20 and 22.

--IANS

arc/pgh