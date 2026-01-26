IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday was conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry honour, by President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

Shukla travelled to the International Space Station under the Axiom-4 mission and undertook his space flight in 2025. After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, he became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space.

He has been honoured for displaying exceptional courage, swift decision-making and unwavering commitment to duty during the mission.

During his stay in space, Shukla conducted several research experiments and also carried out agricultural trials. He successfully cultivated fenugreek and mung beans in space.

Experts believe his journey will inspire future generations, demonstrating that no goal is unattainable with determination and inner strength.

Despite extremely challenging conditions, he ensured the successful completion of the mission. His professional excellence, leadership and calm decision-making have been recognised through this prestigious honour.

His achievement is being seen as a matter of pride for the Indian Air Force and the nation, while his courage and dedication continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the youth.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 77th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of gallantry awards on 70 Armed Forces personnel for displaying exceptional courage, devotion to duty and sacrifice in the defence of the nation. Six of these awards will be given posthumously.

The gallantry awards include one Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras (one posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry) (five posthumous), six Nau Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Additionally, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will receive the Kirti Chakra.

He is a distinguished fighter test pilot. He is among the four astronauts selected for India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

As an Air Force pilot, he has logged over 3,000 flying hours.

He also served as a backup crew member for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. Since 2019, he has been training in collaboration with ISRO under the Gaganyaan programme.

