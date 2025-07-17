'I will drag you to court', KTR to CM Revanth Reddy over drug case allegations

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday said he would drag Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the allegations linking him to drugs case.

The former minister said that he would make the Chief Minister pay for his slanderous statement.

“Revanth Reddy, I will drag you to the courts and make you pay for every slanderous statement of yours. Apologise or face the consequences,” Rama Rao told the Chief Minister, hours after the latter made the allegations during a chit-chat with media persons in New Delhi

“The filth Revanth Reddy spews in the name of media chit-chats has surpassed all levels of decency, long back. Today, wasn’t new. Until now, I had exercised restraint out of respect for the Chief Minister's office,” KTR said in a post on social media platform X.

“Let me ask you directly Revanth, what is the basis for your statement on me being investigated in drug cases? Do you have even an iota of proof? Is there any case registered? I challenge you to openly come out show the evidences you have to substantiate your statements Or accept this is just another cheap, vulgar, baseless narrative of yours,” the BRS leader wrote.

“You travel all the way to Delhi to throw filth at me in the name of chitchats, because otherwise you don’t have the guts to stand in front of me - face to face You hide like the puny man you are and then resort to character assassination under the garb of these informal chitchats so that you can escape the legal accountability I will not stand down anymore,” added KTR.

The Chief Minister had alleged that KTR took drugs with one Kedar in Dubai and claimed that Kedar died dur to cocktail of drugs.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that he has report relating to Kedar’s death. He said he was ready to table the report in the Assembly and threw a challenge for debate with BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who is the Leader of Opposition.

The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not have a debate with KTR. He also stated that KTR had earlier secured a stay from the High Court in drugs case.

Revanth Reddy reacted strongly to the allegations by BRS leaders that he compromised on Telangana’s interests by attending the meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil in Delhi on Wednesday.

He claimed that there was infighting in KCR family. He said KTR was demanding the post of Leader of Opposition but KCR was not agreeing to it. He also claimed that Kavitha is not ready accept KTR’s leadership.

--IANS

ms/pgh