I will be CM for full term only if high command decides: Karnataka CM

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 27 (IANS) Giving clear hints that a leadership change could be on the cards in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday stated that he will remain Chief Minister for the full five-year term only if the decision is made by the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, when asked whether he would continue as Chief Minister for the entire term, Siddaramaiah replied, “Only if the high command decides so.”

It may be recalled that CM Siddaramaiah had earlier asserted that he would complete the full term and lead the Congress party in the next Assembly elections, while also reiterating that any decision on the CM's post will be made by the party high command.

The latest statement has gained significance amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change within the ruling Congress party. Sources indicate that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar is making concerted efforts to become Chief Minister for the second half of the term. The Karnataka government will complete half its term on November 20. It may also be noted that Shivakumar reached Delhi on Sunday.

When asked about ministers and supporters of the Deputy Chief Minister expressing claims over the CM's post, Siddaramaiah said, “In a democratic setup, we cannot stop those who are in competition. It is their democratic right to aspire. Claims may be made for the Chief Minister’s post, but the final decision will be taken by the high command.”

When asked why the leadership issue keeps resurfacing, Siddaramaiah quipped, “It is because the media keeps asking about it repeatedly.”

On being asked about the possible visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said he had no information regarding it.

Responding to former minister K.N. Rajanna’s statement that Siddaramaiah should complete the full five-year term, the Chief Minister said that it was Rajanna’s personal opinion.

When asked about the FIR filed against senior RSS functionary Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Siddaramaiah said, “An FIR will be filed against anyone who delivers hate speeches. Whoever spreads hatred, rivalry, or disturbs peace — action will be taken against all. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has made derogatory remarks about women.”

Regarding the Dharmasthala case, the Chief Minister said, “We will not interfere in the SIT investigation. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the report is expected by October 31. Whether they submit it or not, it is up to them. They have informed the Home Minister, not me. We will not interfere.”

When asked about his frequent visits to Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no specific target or reason. I had agreed to attend a function, and hence, I came.”

