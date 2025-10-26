I respectfully bow down to devotees observing fast: PM Modi on Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people on the second day of auspicious Chhath Puja, 'Kharna', and prayed for the well-being of all.

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna. During this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from both food and water. The fast is broken only after making offerings to the Sun God at sunset.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Parva's Kharna Puja. I respectfully bow down to all the devotees observing the fast!"

"On this sacred occasion, which symbolises faith and restraint, there is a tradition of partaking in satvik prasad prepared with jaggery-based kheer. My wish is that on this ritual, Chhathi Maiya blesses everyone with her grace," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared a song, 'Sukh leke ugayi, Dukh leke dubayi', by Bihari singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', as well as a 'Chhath Geet', titled 'Sona Satkuniya Ho Dinanaath', by Maithili Thakur.

'Kharna' signifies purification, prompting devotees to fast from sunrise to sunset to cleanse their bodies. The fast is concluded in the evening with a special prasad (offering) of jaggery rice pudding.

Consuming the prasad marks the official start of the 36-hour waterless fast that is observed until the final day of the festival.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and extended greetings to the people.

"The 'Kharna' holds utmost sacred significance in Chhath Puja. It is from 'Kharna' that the fast, worship, and adoration of Chhathi Maiya begin.

May this sacred occasion become a means of welfare in the lives of all of you," he said.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended best wishes to the devotees on the auspicious occasion and said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the devoted observers of the Kharn ritual on the second day of Chhath Puja, the great festival of gratitude towards nature and worship of the Sun. May Lord Surya Narayan and Chhathi Maiya bestow upon you all happiness, prosperity, and excellent health."

--IANS

sd/dpb