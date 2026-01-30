'I fear no one': Bihar Dy CM Sinha vows crackdown on land mafia

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has intensified his campaign against the land mafia and corruption within the department, making it clear that he will not bow to pressure or threats.

Read More

Speaking firmly on the issue, Sinha on Friday said he has begun this mission with complete resolve.

“I have set out with a shroud wrapped around my head. I fear no one,” he said, underlining his determination to act decisively against corruption and illegal land practices.

Vijay Kumar Sinha stated that he had contested elections by standing up to criminals in his constituency and emerged victorious.

He said this experience has strengthened his resolve to now take on the land mafia, middlemen, and corrupt officials entrenched in the revenue system.

“Following the ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have taken this tough step. I will not allow the land mafia or corrupt officials to carry out their nefarious activities,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that any departmental officer or employee who obstructs action against the land mafia is indirectly supporting them.

“Honest officers working in public interest will not face any problem. But those siding with the mafia will face strict action,” he warned.

Recently, during a Land Reform Public Dialogue Program, Sinha indicated that errant Circle Officers (COs) and other officials could face suspension if found guilty.

He clarified that action would be taken strictly on the basis of evidence and that no irregularities would be tolerated in the land and revenue department.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the primary objective of his campaign was to ensure transparent, efficient, and people-friendly land reforms.

Through public dialogue programs, citizens will be directly connected with the department to address land-related grievances swiftly.

As part of this initiative, Vijay Kumar Sinha will hold a Land Reform Public Dialogue Program in Darbhanga in the Mithilanchal region on Friday.

The program aims to educate people about land rights, resolve pending land disputes, and provide on-the-spot solutions where possible.

Sinha’s aggressive stance has generated significant enthusiasm among citizens and land stakeholders across Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/rad