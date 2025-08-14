I-Day: 21 CBI officials awarded distinguished, meritorious service medals

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) As many as 21 CBI officials have been awarded distinguished service and meritorious service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, said an official on Thursday.

The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service was awarded to Vivek Priyadarshi, DIG, CBI, BSFB, New Delhi; Dr. Machhindra Ramchandra Kadole, DIG, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Venkata Narendra Deve, Additional SP, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad; Bandi Peddi Raju, Additional SP, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi; Vishal, DSP, CBI, Policy Division, North Block, New Delhi and Abhijit Sen, Head Constable, CBI, EOB, Kolkata, said an official statement.

Th probe agency’s Information Section said on the eve of Independence Day that the Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to: Anoop T. Mathew, IPS, DIG, CBI, Head Office, New Delhi; Bal Karan Singh, Deputy Legal Advisor, CBI, SC Zone, New Delhi; Subhash Chandra Sharma, Deputy Legal Advisor, CBI, ACHQ Zone, New Delhi; Sunil Dutt, Addl. SP, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Ashok Kumar, DSP, CBI, EOB, Kolkata; K. Vijaya Vaishnavi, DSP, CBI, EOB, Chennai; Ajay Singh Gahlaut, DSP, CBI, SU, New Delhi; Dilbagh Singh Jasrotia, Crime Assistant, CBI, ACB, Jammu; Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj, ASI, CBI, Head Office, New Delhi; Mohan Singh Jadaun, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur; Arabinda Garai, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Imphal; Chitimireddy Suryanarayan Reddy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Bangalore; Satish Kumar, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi; Rambabu Yedida, Constable, CBI, ACB, Visakhapatnam and Naval Kumar Dixit, Constable, CBI, Head Office, New Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI arrested an absconding accused in a rape case related to post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The arrested accused was identified as Usman Ali alias Ara alias Mir Usman Ali.

The accused, who had been hiding near a mosque at Ilaychipur in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was arrested and produced before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as per the CBI statement.

