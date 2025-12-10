Humayun Kabir hires pvt security guards from Hyderabad after receiving death threats

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) Another controversy erupted regarding suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir after he brought security guards from Hyderabad, alleging his life is in danger after he laid the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-styled mosque in Murshidabad district.

On Wednesday, Kabir said he is receiving numerous threats and that's why he brought eight security guards from Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad guards have taken charge of Humayun's security since Wednesday morning.

Kabir had claimed that Mamata Banerjee's government could withdraw his security cover after he was suspended from the party. However, till Wednesday there was no news of the withdrawal of Humayun's security by the state government. In fact, the three constables who were put in charge of the MLA's security are still there.

Despite this, Kabir decided to enhance his security on his own. "Someone can get me killed. I have been receiving threats. I am saying this, Allah exists. Even if I am killed, I will build a mosque."

It is learnt that Humayun brought security guards from a private company.

In this context, he said: "I receive death threats regularly. Many of my family members, relatives and friends have personal licensed firearms. But there are some restrictions on using them for the safety of others. After considering all aspects, these security guards were brought from a company in Hyderabad. I contacted them through an acquaintance of mine. Until I get protection as per the court order, these guards will be responsible for my security at all times.''

Last week, Humayun Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress after he decided to lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-styled mosque in Murshidabad district's Beldanga. The event for the same was held on December 6 amid reservations from the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, Kabir once again expressed his desire to form an electoral alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

"I will form an alliance with Owaisi Sahib (Asaduddin Owaisi). I have spoken to the supreme leader of AIMIM. I have been invited to Hyderabad. I will go and attend the meeting. I also have a good relationship with Asaduddin Sahib's brother," said Kabir.

At the same time, the suspended Trinamool leader is now facing problems while acquiring the 30 bighas of land required for the construction of the mosque.

Earlier, he had announced that the foundation stone would be laid in Beldanga.

In the end, due to lack of land, he had to lay the symbolic foundation stone on only three kathas of land in Chetiani under the Rejinagar police station area.

Although he announced that the construction of the mosque will start from next February, the Trinamool MLA is continuing discussions with land donors to find 30 bighas of land in Beldanga.

--IANS

sch/pgh