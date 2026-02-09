Hum do, Hamare Do Darjan: AIMIM’s Shaukat Ali sparks row with new slogan

Moradabad, Feb 9 (IANS) AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali stirred controversy with a remark suggesting a new slogan on having children: 'Hum Do, Hamare Do Darjan (We two, our two dozen)'.

Shaukat Ali, the state chief of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Moradabad on Sunday evening. His comments on population growth and community strength have triggered sharp reactions.

During the gathering, Ali claimed that he has eight children, while his elder brother has 16. He said he would encourage Muslims to have as many children as possible.

“We will tell all Muslims to have as many children as possible. When Allah is giving, take it. Keep taking it as long as He keeps giving. Some people in the country are worried that our population is increasing. But if the population increases, the country will become stronger,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with China, Ali added, “China has more population, they are stronger. So, if our population increases, then our country will become stronger. I will say to have ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do Dozen.’ Then why are people having a problem with our population?”

He further stated that he would also appeal to Hindus to have more children. “I will also request Hindu brothers to give birth to 14 children so that our country becomes stronger,” he said.

Ali also stated that India is a young country and questioned why population growth is being viewed negatively. “Our country is the youngest country in the world. Then why do people have a problem? The people who are saying this are the ones who are not marrying,” he added.

Apart from the population-related remarks, Ali launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party during the same event. Naming former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar, he alleged that Akhtar was involved in selling liquor in Moradabad.

“Everyone knows whose ghazal bar it was here. He himself sells liquor, and then he accuses us of being the B-team of the BJP,” Ali said.

Ali also made controversial statements on mob lynching and alleged harassment of Muslims. He claimed that even women associated with Hindu organisations had started misbehaving with Muslims.

“If we talk about Moradabad, several hundred madrasas have been shut down here. Our madrasas are called dens of terrorism. The veils of our girls are being pulled off in public. Mob lynching is being carried out in the name of meat. We are not even safe while travelling on trains and buses. Our beards are being pulled out,” he said.

He further alleged that earlier only men used to misbehave, but now women were also involved.

“Earlier, men used to misbehave with us, but now women are also behave badly with Muslim women. We have not started this. We have always considered them as big brothers,” he said.

Ali also responded to allegations that AIMIM functions as the 'B-team' of the BJP. “People accuse us of being the B-team of the BJP. I am a Muslim and the one accusing me is also a Muslim,” he added.

--IANS

jk/rad