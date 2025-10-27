Howrah Municipal Corporation chief Sujay Chakraborty resigns

Kolkata: Chairman of the Board of Administrators at Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sujay Chakraborty, has resigned from the post.

He informed on Monday that he sent his resignation letter to the State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, Firhad Hakim, on Sunday.

Chakraborty has been serving as the Chairman of the Board of Administrators at HMC since August 18, 2021. He had previously sent his resignation letter seeking relief from the post. However, at that time, his resignation was not accepted. He sent his resignation letter again on Sunday, requesting that the same be accepted this time.

However, the Trinamool Congress leader said that he resigned from the post purely for personal reasons. "No one wanted to remove me. This decision has been taken for personal reasons. If the party gives me any other responsibility, I will fulfil it," he told a section of media persons.

Incidentally, Saikat Chowdhury, the vice-chairperson of the board of administrators at Howrah Municipal Corporation, had resigned a couple of days ago. There were speculations that he took this decision on party orders.

According to Trinamool sources, a large section of the party was not happy with Chakraborty's performance. The party believes that the anger of the residents over municipal services in Howrah may affect the party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly election. However, Chakraborty said in this regard that the party did not give him any instructions to resign. However, it remains to be seen whether his resignation will be accepted this time or not.

The last election in the Howrah Municipal Corporation was held in 2013, and the municipal services were running without any elected councillors. After a long time, Chakraborty took charge as the chairman of the Howrah Municipal Corporation's Board of Administrators in August 2021. This important city across the river Hooghly and neighbouring to Kolkata, has been running under the administrative board since then.

As a result of Chakraborty's resignation announcement on Monday and the vice-chairperson's resignation a few days ago, both the top posts of the board of administrators have become vacant.

It is to be noted that the 'Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill' passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in 2021 was stuck in the West Bengal Governor's office for a long time. The bill was recently signed by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. Therefore, elections will be held soon.

--IANS