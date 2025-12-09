Hospital staffer held for molesting medical student in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) A temporary staff of a rural hospital in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been arrested on charges of molesting a medical student, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the rural hospital of Gaighata police station in Bangaon of North 24 Parganas district.

The incident has created a stir in the hospital premises since the matter came to light.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Monday.

The woman medical student, who is studying pharmacy, went to Chandpara Rural Hospital to take training.

The accused Ratan Malakar is a temporary worker, who is employed in the hospital for a long time.

His house is located in Habra area of the same district.

The medical student went to the toilet on Monday.

The accused allegedly blocked the victim's path while returning from the toilet.

The accused also made an indecent proposal towards her which she refused.

Somehow, the medical student escaped from there.

Later, she filed a written complaint with the Gaighata police station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the man on Monday night after investigating the incident.

The accused was also subjected to preliminary interrogation.

The accused was produced before the Bangaon district court where the police sought his police custody.

A senior officer of North 24 Parganas district police said, "A medical student lodged a complaint yesterday against a temporary staff of Chandpara Rural Hospital. It was alleged that she was molested. Based on her complaint, the accused was arrested last night. He was produced in a court today. Further investigation into the incident is underway."

Following the development, questions have also been raised about the safety of female patients and medical students in the hospital.

The hospital authorities, however, did not issue any official statement regarding the incident.

Earlier this year, several incidents of nurse, doctors and even medical students being beaten up and molested surfaced from various places across the state.

