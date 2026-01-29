Hookah Bar issue sparks heated exchange between BJP, Congress in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) The issue of hookah bars and alleged illegal activities linked to them triggered a sharp political confrontation in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday, leading to heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress during Question Hour.

The matter was raised through a supplementary question by Deputy Leader of the Opposition Ramkesh Meena, who sought details of action taken against hookah bars across the state.

Responding, Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham drew comparisons between the previous Congress government and the current BJP regime, prompting strong objections and sloganeering from Congress MLAs.

Amid repeated interruptions, Bedham claimed that hookah bars had operated extensively during the Congress tenure. "In 2022, when hookah bars and related illegal activities were at their peak, 55,326 cases were registered. In 2023, the number dropped to 25,885, and after effective action by our government, cases have further declined to 12,598," he told the House.

The minister further alleged that during the Congress regime, hookah bars were running at nearly 55,000 locations, triggering loud protests from the opposition benches. As tempers flared, Speaker Vasudev Devnani intervened, cautioning members against politicising the issue.

"Irrespective of which party is in power, hookah bars must be stopped," the Speaker said, calling for strict and uniform enforcement of the law.

During the commotion, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg remarked that once comparisons are made in the House, political accountability naturally follows, further escalating the verbal sparring.

Restoring order, the Speaker directed the Home Department to maintain heightened vigilance across Rajasthan and ensure firm action against hookah bars without political considerations.

Clarifying the government’s position, Bedham said that illegal hookah bar operations had continued during the Congress rule, but the present government had constituted a special task force to curb narcotics and related unlawful activities.

He informed the House that from 2023 to 2025, police action resulted in 284 challans and five cases being registered against hookah bars, with fines amounting to Rs 56,000 imposed as per rules.

Reiterating the House’s consensus, the Speaker emphasised that public health and law enforcement must remain paramount and directed the government to ensure strict implementation of existing laws across the state.

--IANS

arc/skp