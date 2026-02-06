Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level J&K security review meeting

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu to assess the prevailing ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P.K. Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Border Security Force Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force Director General G.P. Singh, and other senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers attended the meeting at Lok Bhawan, officials said.

The top-level security review meeting was chaired amid stepped-up anti-terror operations that led to the neutralisation of four hardened Pakistan-native terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region over the past two weeks.

This is the second security review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister within a month. On January 8, he chaired a similar high-level meeting in Delhi and directed the continuation of counter-terror operations targeting terror infrastructure and financing in “mission mode”.

He also asserted that all resources would be made available to achieve the goal of a “terror-free” Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

The meeting began shortly after HM Shah’s return from the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where he visited border outposts and addressed BSF personnel, officials said.

Officials said the meeting reviewed ongoing anti-terrorist operations and the anti-infiltration grid, besides measures taken to counter drone activities from across the border, amid intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into India.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan had also chaired a review meeting here during his two-day visit on January 14 and 15.

HM Shah is reported to have directed a mission-mode approach with complete synergy among security forces to ensure the neutralisation of terrorists still operating in Jammu and Kashmir, while ensuring zero infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

--IANS

sq/pgh