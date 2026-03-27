HM Shah to hold roadshow, step up BJP campaign ahead of Assam polls

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick off a fresh round of campaigning in Assam, beginning with a high-profile roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up efforts ahead of the Assembly elections.

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According to party sources, HM Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday evening and take part in a roadshow in support of BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta.

The roadshow is expected to commence from the Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and pass through key stretches of the constituency, aiming to mobilise voter support in the crucial urban seat.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister will also hold meetings with party leaders and office-bearers to review poll preparedness and strengthen booth-level management strategies.

On the following day, HM Shah will travel to Sonitpur district, where he is scheduled to address a public rally at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in support of state minister Ashok Singhal.

Later, he will head to Tihu in Nalbari district to campaign for senior minister Chandramohan Patowary at the Chamata Higher Secondary School playground, concluding his two-day visit.

Party leaders said HM Shah’s visit is part of the BJP’s broader campaign strategy to consolidate support across key constituencies in both Upper and Lower Assam.

The Union Home Minister is also slated to return to the state on April 2 for campaigning in the Barak Valley region.

During that leg of his tour, he will address election rallies in Sribhumi district in support of minister Krishnendu Paul and in Silchar for former MP Rajdeep Roy. Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 1, where he will address two major election rallies as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to party leaders, PM Modi will first address a rally at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, followed by another public meeting at Gohpur.

Both constituencies are considered politically significant, and the Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at energising party workers and consolidating voter support in Upper Assam.

--IANS

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