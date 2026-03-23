HM Shah asks Punjab MPs to give written request for CBI probe in officer's suicide case

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the alleged harassment-linked suicide case involving a Punjab government official pertains to the state government, but assured that the Centre would consider transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if Members of Parliament from Punjab submit a written request.

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Speaking during the discussion in the Lok Sabha, HM Shah said the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Punjab government but the Centre is open to facilitating a CBI enquiry if there is a formal written demand from the state’s MPs.

“This issue pertains to the state of Punjab. I request all Members of Parliament from Punjab to give it to me in writing that the matter should be transferred to the CBI, and I will get it done from my side,” the Home Minister said.

Shah’s remarks came amid political uproar over the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, following which Punjab Police registered a case against former Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and two others.

Reacting to the Home Minister’s statement, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu welcomed the suggestion for a possible CBI probe and said all political parties should unite in seeking justice for the deceased official.

Bittu said the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP had already taken the lead in raising the issue and pressing for accountability.

“I say this is a good step. The Congress party, Akali Dal and the BJP have taken the lead. Our Home Minister Amit Shah has said that if MPs give it in writing, the matter can be transferred to the CBI,” Bittu said.

He added that it was perhaps the first time that leaders across party lines had come together to protest over the issue.

“All parties have come together and protested — this has happened for the first time. We want justice,” Bittu said.

Referring to the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, Bittu also paid tribute to the freedom fighters and appealed to all MPs from Punjab to support the demand for a CBI probe.

“Today is the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. I pay my tribute to them,” he said.

He also urged the two MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representing Punjab in Parliament to join the demand.

“If they are from Punjab and truly respect the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, then both MPs should also demand a CBI enquiry,” Bittu added.

The controversy erupted after Punjab Police registered a case against former Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his residence in Amritsar.

Before his death, Randhawa reportedly recorded a brief video message accusing Bhullar of harassment and coercion. Based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife, Upinder Kaur, police also booked Bhullar’s father Sukhdev Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh under charges related to abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and common intention.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab, with Opposition parties demanding strict action and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the official’s death.

--IANS

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