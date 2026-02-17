HM Amit Shah unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Maharashtra Bhavan, Sector-21 in Gandhinagar.

Read More

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, senior BJP leaders, members of the Maharashtrian community, and a large gathering of citizens.

Speaking at the event, Shah said the statue would serve as a constant reminder to present and future generations of Shivaji Maharaj’s courage, strategic vision, and commitment to ‘Swaraj’.

“The tales of Shivaji Maharaj’s valour and lessons in governance continue to inspire us even today,” he said.

Highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s historical legacy, Shah said that when India was under foreign domination from Afghanistan to Kanyakumari and from Somnath to Odisha, Shivaji Maharaj, at the age of 16, resolved to establish ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ at the Rayeshwar Mahadev temple (Pune).

“Through his determination and the values instilled by his mother, Jijabai, he played a crucial role in freeing the region from centuries of subjugation,” Shah added.

Shah drew parallels between Shivaji Maharaj’s efforts to protect and restore temples and contemporary initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and work at Somnath temple follow the path shown by Shivaji Maharaj and strengthen Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Shah also noted Shivaji Maharaj’s emphasis on Sanskrit and Marathi over foreign languages such as Persian and Urdu, and his role in laying the foundation of the Indian Navy.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Indian Navy has removed symbols of subjugation and established the ‘Shiv Mudrika’. Today, Shivaji Maharaj’s vision of Swaraj, native language, and faith is being realised,” he added.

Shah recalled that national poet Jhaverchand Meghani chose Shivaji Maharaj as the subject of his poetry to instil valour, and that the song ‘Shivaji nu Halardu’, still sung in homes across Gujarat, continues to nurture patriotism among children.

The sculptor’s work was praised for its lifelike depiction of Shivaji Maharaj on horseback, which Shah said would inspire patriotism and devotion for generations.

Among those present were state BJP president and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma, Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel, Deputy Mayor Natuji Thakor, and several other dignitaries, along with a large gathering of citizens.

--IANS

mys/uk