HM Amit Shah to inaugurate MLA housing project in Gandhinagar tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate 216 newly built, state-of-the-art flats for Gujarat MLAs in Gandhinagar on October 23, on the occasion of Bhaibij (Bhai Dooj), marking the Gujarati New Year with the launch of a Rs 247-crore housing project modelled after modern MP residences in Delhi.

The new residences in Sector 21 replace the old MLA flats in Sector 17, which were demolished after becoming dilapidated since their construction in 1995.

Spread over 28,000 square meters, the project features 12 nine-storey towers equipped with contemporary amenities.

Public facilities include two landscaped gardens, an auditorium, a community hall, a canteen, a modern health club, a children’s play area, a senior citizen park, an internet lounge, an indoor games zone, a yoga and aerobics deck, a jogging and walking track, and four entry/exit gates.

Officials said the residences are now fully equipped to meet modern living standards for MLAs.

On Wednesday, Shah celebrated his 62nd birthday in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the Gujarati New Year. A friendly gathering at his residence drew senior political leaders, party members, and well-wishers.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, and several ministers, MLAs, and councillors personally extended greetings.

Shah also met supporters and exchanged New Year wishes with visitors who gathered at his residence.

On Thursday, he will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new MLA flats in Gandhinagar and is expected to participate in other official programmes in the city, including meetings with newly appointed Gujarat cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, recently, Gujarat had a significant cabinet reshuffle, inducting 19 new ministers while retaining six from his previous team. Harsh Sanghavi was elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister, and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, was also sworn in as a minister.

With the expansion, the Gujarat council of ministers now has 26 members, including the Chief Minister, up from 17 earlier. The state, which has a 182-member assembly, is permitted a maximum of 27 ministers, or 15% of the total strength of the House.

