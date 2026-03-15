HM Amit Shah to inaugurate development projects, address youth conference in Assam today

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Assam, where he is scheduled to participate in several key events and interact with party leaders ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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His visit is focused on reviewing development initiatives, strengthening party organisation and engaging with young voters across the state.

The Union Home Minister arrived in Guwahati on Saturday evening and landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. After his arrival, he proceeded to the Kainadhara State Guest House, where he stayed overnight.

On Sunday morning, HM Shah will inaugurate Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in the Kalapahar area of Guwahati.

The ceremony will be attended by state cabinet ministers, senior government officials and prominent leaders of the ruling party. The projects are part of the state government’s broader initiative to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand public services across Assam.

Later in the day, the Union minister will participate in the ‘Yuva Shakti Samaroh’, a major youth gathering organised at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati, at around 1:00 PM. The large-scale event is expected to attract nearly one lakh young participants from various districts of the state. According to party sources, the conference aims to energise young voters and encourage greater youth participation in public life.

The youth convention, organised by the youth wing of the BJP, will feature participation from students, entrepreneurs, young professionals and first-time voters. The programme will also highlight the central government’s development agenda for Assam and the wider Northeast region, including employment opportunities, skill development initiatives and major infrastructure projects.

During his visit, Shah is also expected to hold informal meetings with senior leaders of the BJP’s Assam unit. Party functionaries indicated that these discussions may focus on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Dhrubajyoti Maral, media relations convenor of the BJP’s Assam unit, said the party leadership looks forward to Shah’s guidance on strengthening grassroots mobilisation and electoral strategy in the state.

Senior BJP leaders, state ministers and other party officials are likely to attend the youth conference and related programmes, making the visit an important political and organisational engagement for the party in the region.

--IANS

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