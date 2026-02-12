HM Amit Shah to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Tripura on Feb 20

Agartala, Feb 12 (IANS) The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs will organise a Joint Regional Official Language Conference -- the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan -- for the eastern, northeastern and northern regions in a grand manner in Tripura's capital Agartala on February 20, officials said on Thursday.

A senior official said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with a host of dignitaries, will attend the conference, which will be held at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre at Hapania on the outskirts of Agartala.

Officials from various Central government offices, public sector undertakings, banks, Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLICs) and other organisations are expected to participate in the conference.

To make the event more attractive and meaningful, an exhibition showcasing outstanding work carried out by different organisations in the field of Official Language implementation has also been planned, the official added.

All participating organisations have been requested to submit details of any special innovations or noteworthy initiatives undertaken by them in the field of Official Language, which can be displayed at their respective stalls during the exhibition.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event, also confirmed the participation of Union Home Minister Shah in the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said that during his visit to Tripura, the Union Home Minister is also likely to hold a few meetings with the Chief Minister Saha and other senior BJP leaders to discuss various political and organisational matters.

Amid ongoing differences between the BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), Union Home Minister Shah is also likely to hold meetings with TMP leaders, including party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the sources added.

Ahead of the crucial elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the BJP, TMP and other political parties have intensified preparations for the polls, which are expected to be held in March–April.

