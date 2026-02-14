HM Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over trade deals, says farmers and fishermen fully protected

Puducherry, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading farmers and fishermen over the Centre's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) and trade deals signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public gathering at Karaikkal in Puducherry, Union Minister Shah asserted that India's fishermen stand to gain significantly from the trade agreements concluded with the European Union, the UK, and the US.

He claimed that the trade deals were structured to expand export opportunities for Indian marine products while safeguarding domestic interests.

"Our country's fishermen will benefit the most from the free trade agreements signed by Prime Minister Modi with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with the United States," Union Minister Shah said.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to spread "falsehoods" among fishermen and farmers by alleging that these agreements would harm their livelihoods.

Responding directly to the Congress leader, Union Minister Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi should carefully examine the details of the trade deal and the free trade agreement. Prime Minister Modi has provided 100 per cent protection to the country's farmers and livestock farmers. These agreements will not harm our farmers in any way."

The Union Home Minister also alleged that during the tenure of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, several global agreements were signed that compromised the interests of Indian farmers.

In contrast, Union Minister Shah said that the current BJP-led Union government has ensured complete protection for farmers, livestock rearers, and fishing communities while negotiating international trade pacts.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly spreading misinformation for political gain.

"Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie, speak loudly, publicly, and repeatedly. But the people of this country have recognised his lie-manufacturing factory," he said.

Expressing confidence about the future, Union Minister Shah declared that a BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would return to power under PM Modi's leadership in 2029.

"In 2029, a BJP-led NDA government under PM Modi's leadership will be formed; your turn will not come," he said, in a pointed political remark aimed at the Congress leadership.

The remarks signal an intensifying political battle over trade policy and its impact on key voter groups ahead of future electoral contests.

--IANS

aal/khz