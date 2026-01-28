HM Amit Shah set for two-day Bengal visit ahead of state polls

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Amid the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled later this year, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a two-day visit to the poll-bound state by end of this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said.

Read More

An insider from the state BJP committee said that Union Home Minister Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on the evening of January 30.

On January 30 evening, the Union Minister would also hold a crucial meeting with the core committee members of the BJP in West Bengal and discuss the poll preparedness issues.

As per the schedule, on January 31, Union Home Minister Shah will address a public rally at the once-industrial belt of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, a belt where the Hindi-speaking voters are significantly high.

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) will be going back to New Delhi on the evening of January 31, as per the schedule fixed so far," the state BJP committee member said.

Political observers feel that the successive visits to West Bengal, first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by the BJP's newly-elected President Nitin Nabin, and now by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the same month, and that, too, much before the election dates are announced proves how seriously the BJP view the State Assembly elections this time.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi addressed two political rallies, first on January 17 in Malda district followed by another public rally on January 18 at Singur in the Hooghly district.

BJP President Nitin Nabin is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and on Wednesday, he addressed a rally at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.

Union Minister Shah visited West Bengal last month, and during that visit, he avoided public rallies or roadshows and concentrated more on party's internal organisational meetings.

His only public programme during the visit was a press conference.

However, his month-end visit will be a combination of administrative activities and a public meeting.

--IANS

src/khz