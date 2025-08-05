HM Amit Shah is the ‘Modern Iron Man’: TN BJP

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Monday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the “modern Iron Man” of Gujarat, crediting him with playing a pivotal role in shaping the BJP into the world’s largest political organisation and strengthening India’s internal security framework.

Describing Shah as a resilient and visionary leader, Prasad said his political journey - from facing politically motivated legal challenges to becoming the longest-serving Home Minister in the country’s history - showcases his unwavering commitment to the nation and the BJP’s ideological foundation.

Shah’s early years in national politics were marred by controversies, particularly during the Congress-led UPA regime. He was arrested in 2010 in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in Gujarat, a move the BJP has long described as politically motivated.

However, in 2014, a court acquitted Shah of all charges, clearing the path for his meteoric rise within the party and government. Appointed Union Home Minister in 2019, Shah undertook sweeping reforms to modernise India’s internal security and legal systems.

One of his most historic decisions was the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Prasad described this move as “bold and transformative,” crediting Shah’s meticulous planning for ensuring smooth implementation and greater national integration.

Shah also played a key role in the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which offers citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Despite widespread protests, Shah stood firm, defending the Act as a humanitarian initiative aligned with India’s inclusive ethos.

In 2023, Shah introduced comprehensive criminal law reforms, replacing colonial-era statutes with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws aim to streamline the justice system, improve efficiency, and enhance citizen safety.

As BJP National President from 2014 to 2020, Shah oversaw a period of unprecedented expansion, increasing party membership and ensuring electoral victories across multiple states. Prasad credited Shah’s grassroots organisational capabilities and strategic foresight for strengthening the party’s base.

Shah has also taken a firm stance on national security. He has pushed for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), strengthened anti-terror legislation, and adopted a zero-tolerance approach to crime and corruption. These initiatives, Prasad said, have instilled greater public confidence in governance.

“With over 2,250 days in office as Home Minister, Amit Shah has become the longest-serving in India’s history. His legislative and organisational achievements make him a defining figure in modern Indian politics,” Prasad said.

“Despite facing vendetta politics from the Congress, he has emerged stronger, inspiring millions across the country,” he said.

Prasad concluded that Amit Shah’s legacy as a reformer, strategist, and nationalist continues to shape India’s future, making him a key pillar of the BJP and the government.

--IANS

aal/dan