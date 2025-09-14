HM Amit Shah inaugurates girls hostel, launches Rs 100 crore 'Dikri Dattak Yojana' at Ahmedabad's Sardar Dham

Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, inaugurated the Phase-2 Girls' Hostel and launched the Rs 100 crore 'Dikri Dattak Yojana' at Sardar Dham in Ahmedabad, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The two leaders also paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the campus before interacting with trustees about the institution's role in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shah lauded the Patel community for its contribution to Gujarat's development, describing it as "a society that itself is a subject of study" in fields such as trade, transport and employment.

He praised the initiative of setting up a safe and modern hostel for girls, noting that it would encourage parents even in remote villages to send their daughters for higher education.

"If every community adopts Sardar Dham's slogan -- from community building to nation building -- no one can stop India from becoming a great nation," Union Minister Shah remarked.

The Union Home Minister said that Sardar Dham's efforts had already enabled 3,000 girls and 2,000 boys to pursue education and bring pride to society and the country.

He urged the institution's trustees to introduce Gujarati and Hindi language classes for hostel students to strengthen cultural roots, and recommended expanding the digital library by connecting with other institutions to help Union Public Service Commission and Gujarat Public Service Commission aspirants.

Chief Minister Patel, speaking on the occasion, highlighted that true progress of any society was incomplete without women's empowerment.

"By starting a hostel facility for 3,000 girls with provisions for education, accommodation and meals, Sardar Dham has strengthened the foundation of women's education," he said.

Chief Minister Patel also welcomed the launch of the Rs 100 crore 'Dikri Dattak Yojana', calling it a milestone for securing the future of young girls with the support of community donors.

The Chief Minister further linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

He underlined how the country's security had been strengthened under PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, with a goal aimed to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Chief Minister Patel also appealed to citizens to adopt 'swadeshi' and support local products this Diwali as part of building a self-reliant India.

Welcoming dignitaries on behalf of Sardar Dham's 1,041 trustees, organisation president Ravjibhai Sutariya outlined future plans for the institution, emphasising its continued commitment to social and educational development.

The inauguration event reinforced the Patel community's active role in shaping educational opportunities for women while advancing the broader vision of social empowerment and nation-building.

--IANS

janvi/khz