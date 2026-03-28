HM Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Guwahati, steps up BJP's Assam campaign

Guwahati, March 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Assam’s Guwahati, intensifying the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 9.

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The roadshow began at the Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and passed through several prominent areas of the city, witnessing a large turnout of supporters and party workers.

Enthusiastic crowds lined the streets as Home Minister Shah greeted people during the high-energy campaign event aimed at boosting the party’s prospects in the state.

Following the roadshow, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with key party leaders and office-bearers to assess campaign preparedness and fine-tune election strategies ahead of the crucial polls.

As part of his ongoing two-day visit to the state, HM Shah will continue campaigning on Sunday. He is slated to address a public rally at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district in support of Assam Minister Ashok Singhal.

Later in the day, he will travel to Tihu in Nalbari district, where he will campaign for senior Minister Chandramohan Patowary at a rally to be held at the Chamata Higher Secondary School field.

In addition, HM Shah is expected to return to Assam on April 2 to further bolster the BJP’s campaign efforts, particularly in the Barak Valley region.

During that visit, he will address election rallies in support of Minister Krishnendu Paul in Sribhumi district and former Member of Parliament and BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy in Silchar.

The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Assam on April 1, where he will address two major election rallies as part of the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly polls.

According to party leaders, the Prime Minister will first address a rally at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, followed by another public meeting at Gohpur.

Both constituencies are considered politically significant, and the visit is aimed at energising party workers and consolidating voter support in Upper Assam.

--IANS

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