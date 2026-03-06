HM Amit Shah highlights Odisha's development vision, welfare scheme and police reforms

Bhubaneswar, March 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that with the formation of the new government in Odisha, the BJP-led state government has undertaken several initiatives to achieve the vision of a "Viksit Odisha-2036" and "Viksit India-2047".

Addressing the gathering during a programme in Bhubaneswar, HM Shah emphasised that the vision of creating a ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit India’ will be realised alongside social and economic development of the state in the coming days.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state is moving forward towards becoming a developed Odisha by including every individual from each of the categories in the state is being included in the process of development process, said the Union Home Minister.

He also outlined key developmental and welfare measures, such as providing farmers with an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and launching the Subhadra scheme to empower women, aimed at creating a 'Viksit Odisha'.

HM Shah also stated that Odisha is the land of flourishing art and vibrant culture.

In a significant development, the Home Minister on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 3,275 crore in a single day. Additionally, MoUs have also been signed for six projects on the occasion.

“Through these initiatives, the farmers, youths and mothers of Odisha will prosper, contributing to the overall prosperity of the state,” said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister also noted that Union Home minister Shah’s contributions in making Odisha Police stronger, more effective, and professional is unparalleled.

“As a result, in the first six months of 2025, the conviction rate in crimes against women in Odisha has risen by 41 per cent, compared to only 6.7 per cent in 2023. Alongside police reforms, the vision of 'Sahkarita se Samriddhi' aligns with our dream of a 'Samruddha Odisha'. As through cooperatives, people from the marginal communities are integrated in the process of economic development. When crores of people in the state become economically empowered, Odisha will prosper, and India will develop," said CM Majhi.

In a significant move, Odisha became the first state in the country to implement the Cooperative Policy-2026.

The policy has been designed in line with the Centre’s national cooperative vision and aims to strengthen cooperative institutions across the state.

Several other projects were also launched on Friday, including the inauguration of 1,566 PACS Common Service Centres. An MoU was also signed for establishing a campus of the School of Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), etc.

