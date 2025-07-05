'Historic moment for Mumbai': Priyanka Chaturvedi hints at political unity between Thackeray brothers

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the coming together of “Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray after 19 years has generated unprecedented enthusiasm among the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

Speaking to IANS, she said, “It’s a historic moment for Mumbai, for Maharashtra. The two brothers who were separated for 19 years have come together again. And, as Raj Thackeray himself said, what Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t achieve, Devendra Fadnavis has managed to do," referring to the Hindi language row which ultimately led to the reunion of estranged brothers after nearly two decades.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition's recent rollback of a controversial policy mandating Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra's primary schools has served as the trigger for this show of unity by the Thackeray cousins.

The visuals of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray sharing the stage beaming on TV channels have triggered intense political speculation in Maharashtra. The joint appearance comes at a time when the political landscape in Mumbai is witnessing tectonic shifts, with the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections seen as a make-or-break battle for several parties.

Asked if a political alliance between Uddhav and Raj is possible, Chaturvedi said, “Absolutely, if the people want it, both brothers will understand their responsibilities.”

If Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) come together, it could significantly alter the arithmetic in Mumbai’s political arena, potentially posing a strong challenge to the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

With emotions running high and Marathi pride politics back in focus, all eyes are now on the next move by the Thackeray cousins. Whether this is a personal thaw or the beginning of a larger political script remains to be seen.

