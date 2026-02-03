Historic breakthrough for economy, says Karnataka BJP on India–US trade deal

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit on Tuesday hailed the India-US trade deal as a historic breakthrough for the economy.

Read More

Taking to the social media platform 'X', BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "The India-US trade deal marks a transformative moment for our economy. With tariffs reduced to just 18 per cent, this landmark agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for our farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, and will also empower our 'Make In India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. A game-changer for exports, job creation and economic growth."

Vijayendra stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his visionary leadership and diplomatic acumen in securing this deal that strengthens the strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies."

BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that the agreements reached between two of the world's largest democracies, India and the US, mark a significant milestone in strengthening relations between the two countries.

In a post on social media 'X', he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership has been successful in safeguarding India's national interests at the global level. By effectively leveraging his capabilities, the Prime Minister has succeeded in utilising global opportunities to further India's development.

Bommai added that he extends his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for achieving this important milestone.

He further noted that this agreement between the two nations will create new opportunities at the global level for farmers, small industries, startups, and skilled workers to participate in technology and development.

Criticising the Centre, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, talking to reporters in Bengaluru, stated, "A few months ago, the Centre held GST Utsav, after carrying out tax terrorism on the common man. The Centre reduced the GST and held a celebration. This is also similar. The earlier tariff on India was 26 per cent, and this has been reduced to 18 per cent. For this, they are celebrating."

"US President Donald Trump is dictating to India that the country should buy fuel from them. They are dictating terms to the Prime Minister of India. You (BJP) are celebrating that. There is no clarity, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to state what exactly India has gained. He repeatedly talks about Operation Sindoor. Everything is in a state of confusion," Kharge stated.

--IANS

mka/svn