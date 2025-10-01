Historian Ramachandra Guha selected for Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award – Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday selected renowned Indian historian, columnist and thinker Ramachandra Guha for the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award – Karnataka for the year 2025.

This prestigious award, given every year by the Information and Public Relations Department, is presented to individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to spreading the life values ​​of Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi, the official statement said on Wednesday.

The state government has organised various programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, across the state in a meaningful way, with the participation of the common people, school and college students.

As part of this celebration, Ramachandra Guha, who played a significant role in spreading Gandhiji’s principles, values ​​and socially oriented thoughts among the people, has been selected for this year’s award, the statement said.

Guha has earned a distinguished place internationally through his studies and writings on contemporary Indian history, political movements, environmental struggles and cricket.

His major works are: ‘India After Gandhi’ (History of India after independence), ‘A Corner of a Foreign Field’ (Social history of Indian cricket), ‘Gandhi Before India’ (part one of Mahatma Gandhi's biography), ‘Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World’ (part two of his biography), ‘The Unquiet Woods’ (study of grassroots environmental movements).

"These works not only enrich the study of history but also inspire thought and reflection in society as they are written in a style that is easily accessible to the general reader.

Guha has a unique position in analysing Gandhian principles in depth and interpreting them in relation to contemporary India. His two-volume biography of Gandhi has been translated into many languages, including Kannada.

Hemant M. Nimbalkar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said that the state government is committed to introducing Gandhiji's ideals to the younger generation through this award and strengthening the spirit of truth, non-violence, peace and service.

“The award to Ramachandra Guha is an inspiration for the promotion, dialogue and study of Gandhiji's ideals in the society,” he said.

