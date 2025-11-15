Himachal CM launches public movement against 'chitta'

Shimla, Nov 15 (IANS) Stating the government will form a team of 1,000 Anti-Chitta Volunteers to act as a link between the police and the public, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched a public movement against 'chitta', the low-grade heroin, marking the beginning of a decisive campaign across the state.

By leading the 'Chitta-Virodh' awareness walkathon in the state capital that comprised students, public representatives, officials and residents, the Chief Minister administered an oath at the Ridge, urging people to stay away from drugs and addictive substances.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state would confront the challenge of 'chitta' collectively.

The public participation would ensure that drug traffickers find no safe harbour.

"This initiative would be historic to wipe out drug kingpins and peddlers," he said.

"Chitta-free Himachal is not merely a governmental initiative but is a people's movement," he said.

"It is a battle against drugs with collaborative efforts of all. Himachal's moment against the drugs must echo not only across the mountains of the state but throughout the nation," he said.

CM Sukhu appealed to women, especially mothers, to steer the movement effectively, stating that women can play a pivotal role in awakening society and be the backbone of this campaign, making it a success.

He appealed to religious institutions to raise their voice against drug abuse.

"If all religious institutions stand together against chitta, then no one will be able to stop us from ending this evil," he said.

In a stern warning, the Chief Minister said that those who are involved in 'chitta' business, destroying the future of children and ruining families, will find no place in the land of the gods.

"Our police is ready, our government is ready, and more importantly, our people are ready to root out chitta," he said.

He said the goal is to create a state where 'chitta' would be the talk of the past, finding no mention in its history henceforth.

The Chief Minister said, "Chitta is silently harming our culture, our values, and the future of our children. A strong public movement has now begun to end this menace."

He said the government is working on three main points to fight drugs.

First, spreading awareness against drugs, second, stopping the youth from falling into a drug trap and addiction by taking strict action against drug mafias and strengthening law-enforcement agencies and giving them powers to deal with the mafia sternly, and third, ensuring the rehabilitation of children trapped in addiction.

He said addicted youths are not criminals; they need treatment, care, and support.

The Chief Minister said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

"No one involved in this trade will be spared, no matter how influential they may be. Soon after coming to power, the government implemented the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to send repeated offenders involved in drug trafficking to jail," he said.

