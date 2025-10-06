Higher reaches receive snowfall, heavy rain lashes plains in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Season’s first snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Monday as all schools in the Jammu division of J&K were closed due to torrential rainfall.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said the season’s first snowfall occurred in Gulmarg hill station, Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass, Pit Ki Gali and other higher reaches of the Valley, and heavy rain occurred in the plains during the last 12 hours.

Authorities ordered the closure of all schools on October 6 and 7 in the Jammu division due to an adverse weather forecast.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural activities on October 6 and 7.

In vulnerable areas, landslides/mudslides/shooting stones/thunder/hailstorms have been forecast.

The disaster management department has been directed to remain prepared to tackle any adverse development that might take place due to incessant rain, etc.

Day temperature in J&K has taken a dip due to heavy cloud cover and cold winds sweeping into the plains from snow-clad mountain tops.

The MeT Department said that the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city, while it was 3 degrees and 6.8 degrees in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, respectively.

Jammu city had 15.5, Katra town 13.5, Batote 7.7, Banihal had 9.1, and Bhaderwah had 8 as the minimum temperature.

In the Valley, people have started wearing woollen clothes in cities and towns, while in the rural areas locals are seen wearing the traditional tweed over garment called the ‘Pheran’.

Mornings and evenings have started getting colder with each passing day, indicating that the autumn season will soon make way for the cold winter in Kashmir.

Hundreds of migratory birds have started arriving in the Valley to spend the winter months in the comparatively warmer climate from their summer homes in China, Siberia, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Most species of migratory birds coming to Kashmir to spend the winter months include Teals, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon, Northern Shoveller, Northern Pintail, Mallard, Tufted-Duck, Ferruginous Duck, Common Pochard, Red-crested Pochard, Long-tailed Duck, Ruddy Shelduck, Common Shelduck, Garganey, Common Merganser, Greylag Goose, Smew, Great Crested Grebe and Eared Grebe.

In addition, there are some birds of passage, like the Cormorants and the Sandhill Cranes, which come to spend a few days in winter and spring during their passage to and from their winter homes in the Indian plains.

