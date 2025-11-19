'Her bold leadership shaped strong, self-reliant nation': Congress' tributes to Indira Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Congress party paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Wednesday at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and several other party leaders arrived at the Shakti Sthal to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Earlier, Congress took to X and posted, "On her birth anniversary, we honour Indira ji's fearless leadership, decisive vision and unwavering commitment to India's progress. From the Green Revolution to the liberation of Bangladesh, her bold leadership shaped a strong, self-reliant nation that bowed to no superpower."

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru.

National Integration Day, observed annually on November 19, coincides with Gandhi's birth anniversary and serves to honour her pivotal role in shaping India's political, social, and economic journey.

As India progresses toward becoming a global power, National Integration Day acts as a reminder of Gandhi's contributions to unifying the nation. The observance was instituted by the Indian National Congress in 1985 to commemorate her efforts in promoting unity.

The day holds deep significance, serving as an opportunity to celebrate India's diversity and recognise the importance of collective efforts for the country's development.

During her tenure as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her tragic assassination in 1984, Gandhi worked relentlessly to strengthen national integration. Her political career was defined by her unwavering commitment to unity and integrity.

One of her landmark achievements was her decisive leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Her actions solidified her reputation as a leader with a strong vision and resolve.

Throughout her political life, she emphasised the importance of bringing people from diverse regions, cultures, and backgrounds together under a unified national identity. Her leadership and policies consistently aimed at fostering unity and advancing the nation's development.

--IANS

sd/dpb