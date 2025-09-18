Heavy rain likely in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu, fishermen warned against venturing into sea

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain across Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy rainfall in at least 21 districts due to atmospheric circulation and other weather conditions. The IMD has also issued an advisory for coastal regions and fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into these waters until conditions improve.

According to the bulletin, Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district recorded the highest rainfall of 18 cm during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. This was followed by 13 cm in Manali New Town in Chennai, 10 cm in Guruvaadi in Ariyalur district, and 9 cm each in Korattur, Parimunai, and Ennore in Chennai.

The IMD explained that the present weather is influenced by an upper-level cyclonic circulation along with lower-level convergence across southern India.

This pattern is expected to bring moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are also likely. Officials further noted that until September 20, thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to persist in many parts of the state.

Districts including Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places.

In addition, heavy rainfall is forecast for one or two locations in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kanchipuram districts on Thursday.

Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to experience cloudy skies with spells of moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for coastal regions. Squally winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Sea, and adjoining coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into these waters until conditions improve. Authorities urged the public to remain cautious in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and advised district administrations to be on high alert for possible flooding and traffic disruptions.

