Heavy rain lashes TN as new low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather advisory warning of widespread rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, following the formation of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal early on Saturday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea led to the formation of a low-pressure area around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“This system is likely to move in a west-northwestward direction and intensify further over the next 48 hours,” the statement said.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry districts on Saturday.

The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.

Districts including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy rain at one or two places.

The IMD cautioned that isolated intense spells could cause localised flooding and waterlogging in urban areas. On Monday the rain is expected to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The IMD warned that one or two places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Vellore districts could see heavy rain.

Meanwhile, several parts of Sivaganga district have already been hit by intense showers.

Areas such as Tirupathur, Singampunari, and Karaikudi witnessed heavy downpour, leaving parts of the region including Kundrakudi, Pillayarpatti, and Sirukoodalpatti submerged under rainwater.

Disaster management teams have been put on alert across the northern and central districts as the state braces for another round of monsoon activity.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal.

With the northeast monsoon strengthening, weather experts expect the rainfall to intensify further over the next few days, bringing much-needed respite to dry regions but also increasing the risk of local flooding in low-lying areas.

—IANS

