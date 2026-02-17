HC cancels Nava Kerala survey, setback for Vijayan govt

Kochi, Feb 17 (IANS) In a significant setback for the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday struck down the controversial ‘Nava Kerala Survey’, calling it unlawful and questioning how it was funded and executed.

The ruling comes amid mounting opposition allegations that the exercise was politically motivated and aimed at gathering inputs for the LDF’s election manifesto.

The Court made it clear that there was neither a proper budget allocation nor a financial sanction for the programme.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s explanations, the Bench, which included the Chief Justice, raised serious doubts about the source and utilisation of funds.

While observing that there was nothing inherently wrong in conducting surveys to understand public needs, the Court questioned whether the initiative was, in effect, a political exercise carried out under official cover.

The survey had been projected as an outreach effort to gather feedback on welfare schemes and development initiatives.

Volunteers were identified through a portal, and door-to-door visits were conducted across the state.

Petitioners, however, contended that party cadres were being deployed and government machinery was being misused for partisan purposes.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan welcomed the verdict, describing it as a clear rebuke to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

“Precious public money is being spent to reach out to people for vested interests. This is wholly unacceptable,” Satheesan said, asserting that the judgment vindicated the opposition’s stand.

He further alleged that similar exercises may be underway in other departments.

“We now hear that Forest Department staff are starting a survey by visiting homes near forest areas. If it is not stopped, we will intervene. The duty of forest staff is to protect people and forests, not engage in unrelated activities,” he warned.

The Kerala High Court’s order came on two petitions seeking to halt the survey and followed repeated directions to the government to furnish clear records regarding funding.

Finding the affidavits unsatisfactory and the explanations lacking clarity, the Court declared that proceeding with the survey would be illegal.

With elections on the horizon, the verdict has intensified the political battle in Kerala, placing the government on the defensive and sharpening scrutiny over the use of state resources in the run-up to the polls.

