Have sought Jal Shakti Minister's time, will visit Delhi if I get appointment: Karnataka Dy CM on irrigation projects

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (IANS) Stating that he has sought time from Union Jal Shakti and Environment Minister to discuss Karnataka's irrigation projects, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that he would visit Delhi if he gets an appointment.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, he said, “All BJP MPs elected from the state must raise their voice for the state. They are representing the state and they must support the state’s interest. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he would take a delegation. He is saying he would help us if we go to Delhi, lets give him the responsibility and see. Need to visit Delhi before the Assembly session starts. We would discuss this with CM Siddaramaiah tomorrow.”

He was replying to a question on his meeting with Union ministers to discuss Mekedatu and other irrigation projects.

Asked about the BJP’s allegation of poor governance, he said, “There is no need to worry about it, governance is good.”

Speaking at an event organised at Vidhana Soudha to award Gandhi Grama awards and inaugurate e-swathu 2.0, Dy CM Shivakumar also expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre adopting a step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka in various schemes including MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said, “The Centre is trying to cut down the grants to projects like MGNREGA as it was launched by the Congress party. In 2021, the grant under MGNREGA was 14.65 crore man-days. It has been reduced to 9 crore man-days this year, a reduction of 40 per cent. In 2021, the state received a grant of Rs 5,910 crore and this year it has come down to Rs 2,691 crore.”

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre and State have to provide grants of 45 per cent each and the remaining 10 per cent comes from the people. State government released Rs 3,700 crore last year while the Centre has not released any funds yet,” he stated.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Integrated Solid Waste Segregation Plant at Kannahalli on Magadi Main Road, Shivakumar said, “The garbage mafia has done everything possible to sabotage my efforts. But without yielding or being afraid, we have decided to implement garbage disposal through 33 packages. I am determined to extract wealth from waste.”

“These 33 packages have been approved by the court. They will become operational in a few days. The reason I repeatedly use the term ‘garbage mafia’ is because these people approached the courts at every stage, secured stay orders, and blackmailed the government. They believed the government must listen to them. We have put an end to all this,” he said.

“I have resolved that Bengaluru must be freed from its garbage problem. Volunteers from Hasiru Dala are doing extremely challenging work. In many parts of the city, people throw garbage everywhere and dump construction debris indiscriminately. To control this, CCTV cameras have been installed and fines are being imposed. Police have issued notices to vehicles dumping waste illegally,” he stated.

