Have gone to Pakistan, people there want good relations with India: Pawan Bansal

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) While the relations between India and Pakistan remained frayed and tense following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, Congress leader Pawan Bansal has blamed it on the latter’s anti-India mindset as the main obstacle to normal ties.

Bansal, however, added that people and the public in general there, unlike the Pakistani establishment, want good relations with India, and he sensed this sentiment during his previous visits to the neighbouring nation.

“I have been there, and I can say that talks have taken place, and people on both sides want peace, but the Pakistani government and system do not seem ready. Their attitude is solely driven by anti-India sentiments. Therefore, good relations will probably never be fully established," the Congress leader said.

Pawan Bansal’s remarks on Pakistan citizens’ ‘inclination’ for peace come amid a raging row over Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda’s controversial statement, where he drew parallels between people of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and stated that ‘he felt at home’ whenever he went there.

Pawan Bansal further told IANS that India always wanted good and progressive ties with its neighbours, but Pakistan, in particular, has never respected India's sentiments.

“Pakistan has consistently promoted terrorism and unrest in our country by sending terrorists and fanning terror in India. As long as this continues, good relations cannot exist. Pakistan establishment’s sole agenda is to spread anti-India rhetoric, and this also looks to be the basis of their existence,” he emphasised.

The former Union Minister also reacted sharply to the United States’ revised H-1B visa fees and said that this move will rather have a self-inflicting impact on it.

"Earlier, America itself had been inviting young people to come and strengthen their economy, but now they are doing the opposite. After Trump's decision, fewer people will go there. America doesn't have many skilled people, and this will likely harm America. Increasing the rate will make it difficult for young people. This decision will harm America the most, as more than 70 per cent of H-1B visas come from India,” he said.

