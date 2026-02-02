Hate Speech Bill referred to President to stall its implementation: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (IANS) Referring to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday stated that the Governor has raised questions on 28 provisions of the Bill and has forwarded it to the President to stall its implementation.

"The Bill has been referred to the President to delay and stall its implementation," Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Monday.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara stated, “Let us see what happens next. If the President reviews it and sends it back, we will make changes and resend it.”

He said freedom of expression does not mean one can say anything without considering its impact on society.

“Insulting communities and making personal attacks have consequences on society. Keeping this in mind, we brought the hate speech Bill. We have observed what happened after certain speeches were made in some places. The intention of the Bill is to curb such instances. Can anyone say anything they want and create unrest in society?” he asked.

On the suicide case of industrialist C.J. Roy, he said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to prevent speculation and rumours. “Let us see what the SIT report says. We need to examine who played what role in the case,” he said.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2026-27, he said that people had many expectations from the Union Budget for the country’s development, but all of them have been dashed. He termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the weakest among the nine budgets she has presented so far.

Parameshwara said that earlier budgets used to give due representation to agriculture and industry and announced several programmes aimed at poverty eradication.

He recalled that former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh had introduced the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, a programme that no other country in the world had implemented. “All that has been thrown to the wind, leaving the entire country disappointed,” he criticised.

He said that out of a total budget outlay of Rs 53.50 lakh crore, the Centre has borrowed Rs 16 lakh crore. “After taking on such massive debt, they lecture us in the Assembly. What have you given to the people after borrowing so much?” he questioned.

He claimed that nothing has been given to Karnataka and that not a single project worth mentioning has been announced. “There should have been focus on irrigation, agriculture and basic infrastructure development. Can a budget with no new schemes be called a budget at all?” he asked.

Parameshwara said the education sector is undergoing rapid changes globally, but education has been pushed to the background in the country. Karnataka had expected institutions such as IIT and AIIMS, but instead, there has only been a reduction in the prices of plastic and firecrackers. He described it as a disappointing budget.

