Has cautioned govt to stay on right path: Rashid Alvi on Mohan Bhagwat's 'external interference' warning

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday weighed in on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and empowerment in national security, asserting that the statement is the Sangh's attempt to guide the Centre to stay on the right path.

This came as Bhagwat, during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, expressed concern over rising instability in the neighbouring nations, pointing to regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal triggered by widespread public discontent.

Bhagwat warned that such developments underscore the need for vigilance and introspection within India.

"There are unconstitutional elements within the country trying to destabilise it. However, these elements will be addressed. Society and the administration should now concentrate on the development of the region (Kashmir)," he stated.

Reacting to Bhagwat's statement, Alvi told IANS, "I believe he has, to some extent, spoken correctly that when such situations are prevailing all around the country, we also need to remain alert, and even more than us, the Government of India must remain vigilant. I think the RSS chief has cautioned the Government of India, telling them to stay on the right path; otherwise, situations similar to Nepal and Bangladesh could be repeated within India."

On BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui's request to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking Bharat Ratna for RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar, Alvi called it an attempt by Siddiqui "to appease the RSS and the BJP".

"What are the criteria for the Bharat Ratna? Can the Bharat Ratna be given to those who stood with the British government? Can it be given to those who were not even remotely involved in the fight for India's Independence?" he questioned.

The Congress leader claimed that the RSS has a 25-year history when it stood with the British government.

"The entire world knows this. They were not known during the Salt March. In 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi and others were in jail, the RSS stood outside, reassuring the British that they stood with them. If such people were awarded the Bharat Ratna, it would be an insult to freedom fighters," Alvi added.

