Haryana Vidhan Sabha session from August 22, says CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the Cabinet has decided to convene the next session of the Vidhan Sabha from August 22.

The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. The Chief Minister told the media here that in the past 11 years, both the Central and Haryana governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have consistently implemented welfare schemes with a focus on the poor.

He emphasised that the government’s objective is to empower and strengthen the underprivileged, contrasting this with previous Congress-led governments, which designed schemes primarily benefiting the affluent. The Chief Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

He said police officers have been directed to take prompt and appropriate action on the spot to effectively deal with criminal elements. Targeting Congress, the Chief Minister accused the Opposition of being focused solely on spreading misinformation. He said while they consistently criticise Haryana, they remain silent on issues in Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

The Chief Minister dismissed the Congress’s election manifestos as mere “poll gimmicks”, contrasting them with the BJP government's commitment to delivering on its promises. He emphasised that the government is executing development work at three times the pace, without any bias or regional discrimination.

CM Saini said an action plan is being finalised for the implementation of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. “A dedicated portal for the scheme will be launched soon.” The Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions to support the farming community.

He said that the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi would be released on August 2, directly transferring funds to the bank accounts of lakhs of farmers.

--IANS

vg/uk