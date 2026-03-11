Haryana selects 250 schools under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India ​

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Haryana has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening government school education by completing the selection of all 250 schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, with institutions being developed as green campuses equipped with modern learning infrastructure and digital classrooms. ​

The achievement positions the state among the leading performers in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reflecting Haryana’s commitment to transforming government schools into future-ready centres of excellence. ​

Chairing a review meeting on the financial and academic progress of the scheme here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation and appreciated the state’s transparent and accountable approach to fund utilisation. ​

He emphasised that PM SHRI schools should evolve into benchmark institutions not only within Haryana but also at the national level. ​

He said the government of India provides Rs 2 crore to each PM SHRI school for infrastructure improvement, covering 21 key components aimed at transforming government schools into modern centres of learning. ​

He directed that district-level committees be constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners to assess the infrastructure and academic requirements of these schools and ensure timely implementation. ​

“These committees will identify priority works so that funds can be utilised effectively for strengthening educational infrastructure,” an official statement quoting the Chief Secretary said. ​

He said the committee members should visit the schools under their jurisdiction and identify issues and areas that require improvement. ​

He also directed that vacant staff positions in these schools be filled at the earliest to ensure better manpower management and smooth functioning. ​

The Chief Secretary said the three best-performing PM SHRI Schools and three Model Sanskriti Schools would be honoured on Independence Day. ​

The recognition will cover achievements in academic excellence, infrastructure development and innovative teaching practices. ​

He also directed the Education Department to outline the procedure for selecting these schools. ​

