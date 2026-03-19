Haryana orders major administrative reshuffle; 23 IAS officers transferred​

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday transferred 23 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.​

Read More

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi issued an order in this regard.​

Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the Transport Department, has been posted as ACS of the Printing and Stationery Department, while retaining the charge of ACS, Transport Department.​

G. Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, and Additional Chief Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, will now serve as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, and Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation Department.​

Apoorva Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Additional Chief Secretary, PW (B&R) and Architecture Department.​

Anurag Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary for PW (B&R) and Architecture, Irrigation and Water Resources, and Advisor to the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of the Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department.​

Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department; Officer on Special Duty for the proposed Haryana Income Enhancement Board; Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana (Appointments), Personnel Department; and Additional Chief Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department; Officer on Special Duty for the proposed Haryana Income Enhancement Board; Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana (Appointments), Personnel Department; and Additional Chief Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department.​

Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, and Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department; Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board; and Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology Department.​

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Principal Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department; Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department; and Principal Secretary, Sports Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, School Education Department; Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department; and Principal Secretary, Sports Department.​

Ashima Brar, Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, and Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Energy Department, in addition to her present duties.​

--IANS

vg/dan