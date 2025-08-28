Haryana CM announces Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women above 23

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Fulfilling one of the prominent election promises, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on Thursday announced to implement the “Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” initially for 20 lakh women above 23 years by granting them a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100.

The scheme will be launched on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. CM Saini told the media here after the Cabinet meeting that the government fulfilled yet another promise of its Sankap Patra by ensuring social security and dignity of women.

He said all women, married or unmarried, aged 23 years and above as of September 25, would be eligible to avail benefits.

In the first phase, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh have been included. Gradually, other income groups will also be brought under the ambit of this scheme in a phased manner.

To avail benefits under this scheme, it will be mandatory for the unmarried applicant, or the husband in the case of a married applicant, to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years.

There will be no restriction on the number of beneficiaries from a single family. For instance, if three women in a household are eligible, all three will receive the benefit.

However, beneficiaries who are already covered under any of the nine schemes namely Old Age Samman Allowance, Financial Assistance to Widows and Destitute Women, Haryana Divyang Pension, Ladli Social Security Allowance, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrants Families, Allowance to Dwarfs, Financial Assistance to Women and Girls Acid Attack Victims, Financial Assistance to Widower and Unmarried Persons Scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme for the Padma Awardees are receiving higher financial assistance, will not be entitled to benefits under the Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana.

The Cabinet decided that applicants suffering from stage III and IV cancer, any of the 54 listed rare diseases, as well as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease, who are already receiving pension benefits, will also be entitled to the additional benefit of the Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana.

Once an unmarried beneficiary reaches 45 years of age, she will automatically become eligible for the financial assistance scheme for widows and destitute women.

Similarly, upon attaining the age of 60 years, the beneficiary will automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme. In the first phase, about 20 lakh women across Haryana will get the benefit from this scheme, a government statement said.

In the coming days, along with the gazette notification of the scheme, a dedicated mobile application will also be launched for registration. Eligible women will be able to register themselves through this app.

In addition, every potentially eligible woman will receive an SMS notification informing her of her eligibility and guiding her to apply on the app.

The list of all eligible women will be published in every panchayat and ward. Also, gram sabhas and ward sabhas will be empowered to raise and register any objections regarding the published lists.

