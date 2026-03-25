Haryana Chief Secy for tech-driven plan to fight drug trafficking

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) In a major push towards strengthening the anti-narcotics framework, the 12th State-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Wednesday reviewed the state's progress and outlined an integrated, technology-driven roadmap to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

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The meeting was told that enforcement actions gathered considerable momentum in 2025 compared to 2024.

First Information reports (FIRs) registered during this period rose from 3,330 to 3,738, an increase of 12.25 per cent, while arrests increased from 6,095 to 7,053, marking a 15.72 per cent rise.

Intermediate quantity cases recorded a substantial jump from 1,985 to 2,610, up by 31.49 per cent, indicating deeper penetration into supply chains.

"Inter-state arrests in commercial quantity cases increased sharply from 444 to 610, registering a 37.39 per cent rise, reflecting improved interstate coordination," an official statement said.

Preventive enforcement also strengthened significantly, with detentions rising from 12 to 76, a more than five-fold increase.

Financial disruption of drug networks gained traction, as properties of 144 accused were attached in 2025 compared to 54 in the previous year, while the value of attached assets rose from Rs 7.55 crore to Rs. 13.59 crore, an increase of nearly 80 per cent.

During the meeting, the reported cases of deaths due to suspected drug abuse were also reviewed and the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Senior Drug Control Officers and District Social Welfare Officers of affected districts were instructed to further improve their responsiveness to treat and rehabilitate the drug addicts.

While reviewing the action taken report of the previous meeting, the Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised the need for strict compliance with regulatory measures.

He also directed that Prahari Clubs, established to combat substance abuse in educational institutions, be encouraged to actively share information on drug peddlers operating in their respective areas.

The clubs providing the highest number of accurate tip-offs will be suitably rewarded on the Independence Day.

Chemist shops dealing with dual-use prescription drugs have been mandated to install CCTV systems, with non-compliance attracting licence suspension.

In Sirsa district alone, 1,737 medical shops were inspected over the past three months, of which around 18 per cent were found with faulty CCTV systems and nearly 27 per cent operating without a registered pharmacist, prompting corrective action.

The meeting was also informed that social security pensions of 63 repeat drug offenders have been discontinued under the welfare exclusion framework.

The Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with developing a dedicated software system to monitor diversion of prescription drugs, while inspections of all de-addiction centres are being undertaken as per prescribed standards.

--IANS

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