Haryana Chief Secy directs officers to remain vigilant amid heavy rain prediction

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (IANS) In view of the heavy rainfall warning, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance till September 5.

In a letter addressed to all Divisional Commissioners, the Range Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Sub-Divisional Magistrates, the Chief Secretary said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across the state in the coming days and has also indicated the possibility of local flooding.

“Therefore, during this period, no officer shall be granted leave without the approval of the Chief Secretary or the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department,” an official statement quoting the Chief Secretary said.

Commenting on the recent flood situation in Ambala, State Transport Minister Anil Vij said that timely and effective measures taken by the administration ensured that the city remained safe. “Only a few houses, built within the embankment area, were affected. The affected families were shifted to safer places, with arrangements made for food and shelter. The SDRF was also deployed, and continuous monitoring was carried out,” he told the media in Amabala.

Vij highlighted that under his tenure, an eight-km-long embankment was constructed along the Tangri River, which protected Ambala from major flooding. “This year, the river’s water level rose to 38,000 cusecs, exceeding the previous record of 35,000 cusecs, yet the city remained safe.” He said the deepening of the Tangri River had been approved and work had already begun, but political interference caused delays.

“The excavation work will be resumed after the monsoon, and I am confident that once completed, Ambala will be safeguarded from floods,” he said. Vij also noted that Maheshnagar and Babyal drains had been strengthened, and modern pumps with a capacity of 200 cusecs each were installed in Babyal and Ghaseetpur areas.

Addressing the situation arising from continuous rainfall, Vij said the Chief Minister cancelled his foreign tour and suspended all official leaves. “No officer or employee is permitted to leave headquarters, and relief material is being supplied wherever required,” he added.

