'Harmony on the field, Strength in Democracy': ECI kicks off annual sports week

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) kicked off the celebration of its Annual Sports Week 2026 at the Commonwealth Games Sports (CWG) complex in New Delhi on Monday with the theme 'Harmony on the field, Strength in Democracy'.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the participants and flagged off the proceedings, while the values that define sports are those that the ECI upholds.

"In his address, the CEC said that the values that define sports, including transparency, rectitude and impartiality, also define the election processes that the ECI upholds. He encouraged all participants to wholeheartedly take part in the sporting events over the week-long celebrations," the election body said in a statement.

Following his address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar flagged off the 100 metre women's race under the theme "Run For Democracy". The theme of this year's Annual Sports Week celebrations is 'Harmony on the field, Strength in Democracy'.

The Annual Sports Week, which is being organised by the Recreation Club of ECI, will witness the participation of 383 participants, including 72 women.

The events will be organised in 43 categories of 7 sports, namely, Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Badminton, Cricket, Football, and Athletics Track events (100, 200,400 and 800 metres men and women in different age categories).

The event mainly aims to reduce the mental pressure and workload of the employees of the Election Commission and improve teamwork through sports.

Earlier on Sunday, the ECI congratulated the Indian cricket team on its victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in Sri Lanka, while appealing to people to fill out the Form 6 to make their "votes count".

In a post on X, the election body said, "Victory in Colombo! IND vs PAK Congratulations, Team India, on this spectacular win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. Just like every run counts in a high-pressure match, every vote counts in a democracy. Make your innings matter. Fill out FORM 6 & register yourself as a voter TODAY!!"

