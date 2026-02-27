Harbhajan Singh says 'Satyameva Jayate' as court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in liquor policy case

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Friday welcomed a Delhi court's order discharging Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Read More

The Rouse Avenue Court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, holding that the CBI chargesheet did not establish any overarching conspiracy, criminal intent or evidence of bribery and quid pro quo.

The court observed that the allegations were not substantiated by material on record.

Harbhajan Singh, popularly known as the “Turbanator”, joined the Rajya Sabha in March 2022 as one of AAP's nominees from Punjab. Reacting to the verdict, he posted "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth Alone Wins) on his official X handle.

The post was seen as backing the party’s position that the case was politically motivated. AAP has consistently maintained that the allegations were part of a larger attempt to target its leadership.

Outside the court, Kejriwal addressed the media and described himself and Sisodia as “kattar imaandaar” (fiercely honest), calling the case a “political conspiracy”. Sisodia was also present at the court premises.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn excise policy. The CBI had accused the leaders of conspiracy and corruption in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

However, the trial court held that there was no prima facie material to support the allegations in the chargesheet. The CBI has indicated that it would examine the order and consider appropriate legal remedies before the Delhi High Court.

Political reactions followed soon after the order. AAP leaders termed it a vindication, while BJP representatives said the legal process would continue and that the matter could be pursued in appeal.

For Harbhajan Singh, who has been an active voice for AAP in Parliament, the post underscored his support for the party leadership following the court’s decision.

--IANS

sktr/pgh