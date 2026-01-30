Harassment by two men drives Telangana woman Constable to suicide

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Unable to bear constant harassment by two men, including a distant relative, a young woman police Constable died by suicide in Telangana’s Warangal district.

Anita, who was working as a Constable in the Warangal Police Commissionerate’s Armed Reserve division, consumed pesticides at her house in Seethya thanda in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district on January 27. The family members rushed her to a hospital where she later succumbed.

Police took up the investigation and booked a case against two accused on Thursday and are questioning the accused.

The accused have been identified as Rajender, a distant relative of Anita and Jabbar Lal, her classmate.

The preliminary police investigation revealed that Rajender of Kommanapalli thanda in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district, had allegedly been promising to marry Anita for the past four years.

He was allegedly making frequent video calls to Anita while on duty and accusing her of speaking to other men. Upset at his behaviour, Anita complained to her parents, who told Rajender that they would not marry their daughter to him.

Later, Anita developed a close relationship with her classmate Jabbar Lal. Rajender was enraged on learning about their plans to marry and conspired to take revenge on her. As part of this conspiracy, Rajender called Jabbar and spoke ill of Anita. As a result, Jabbar also started harassing Anita, demanding money if she wanted to marry him.

Mentally upset due to the harassment from both the men, Anita called Rajender on January 27 and complained that he and Jabbar had ruined her life and that she was going to commit suicide because of them. Rajender responded carelessly, which further angered her.

The Constable consumed pesticides and though her family members rushed her to a hospital she could not be saved.

On a complaint filed by Anita’s family members, the police registered a case against Rajender and Jabbar Lal. A police officer said they were conducting further investigation.

