Gujarat's emergency helpline service handled over 3.82 lakh cases in four months

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarat Police have attended 382,728 emergency cases under the '112' service in the last four months, with an average of more than 12,000 calls handled daily, officials said on Thursday.

In January 2026, the service recorded an average response time of 11 minutes and 56 seconds.

State Police Director General of Police (DGP) K.L.N. Rao visited the advanced '112' Emergency Response Centre along with senior officers to review the functioning of the service and identify ways to improve efficiency.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year, the '112' number operates as a single point of contact for police, fire brigade, medical assistance, disaster management, the child helpline and the women's helpline.

During the visit, DGP Rao observed how emergency calls are categorised, attended, and dispatched through the GPS-enabled system to the nearest available vehicle.

He suggested that data analytics could help reduce the time taken to deliver emergency assistance to under 10 minutes.

"The accurate coordination between police personnel in the field and the control room forms the foundation of the service's success," DGP Rao said.

"The technology, human resources and overall performance of the '112' service will be reviewed every month to ensure efficiency," he added.

He also discussed with field teams the use of the Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) application and emphasised that operations must follow established protocols.

DGP Rao added that Gujarat's '112' service is being developed as a reliable model nationwide, aimed at providing swift assistance to citizens in distress.

Additional DGP Rajkumar Pandian, Khurshid Ahmed, IGP Deepak Meghani and other senior officers were present during the visit and took part in discussions on operational improvements and technology integration.

Since its inception, the '112' service has become an essential part of Gujarat's emergency management system, enabling timely assistance across multiple departments through a single and unified platform.

